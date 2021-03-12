Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats: $50 gift card for $45 + YMMV FREE $15 Amazon credits

PayPal is now offering $50 Uber Eats gift cards for *$45 *with free digital delivery. That’s up to 10% off your next food delivery and great way to save some cash. You’ll need to login to PayPal and the discounted digital credit will be delivered to the email address associated with your account. If you plan on making any food orders via the popular service, you might as well do it with some free credit in your pocket. But grab it now while you can as there’s no telling when this deal will end. More deals and details below.



