New all-time lows on NERF blasters starting from $7: Rival, Elite Infinus, more up to 50% off

Amazon is now offering the NERF Rival Roundhouse XX-1500 Red Blaster for *$14.99* after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we have seen it in the $20 range as of late, this one regularly fetches $25 and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This is at least 25% off and the best we can find. The Rival Roundhouse model has a 15-round rotating, 5-way magazine with a translucent window so you can see the action. It can blast the foam NERF rounds at 90 feet per second and features a spring-action trigger lock along with a pair of tactile rails “to customize with NERF Rival accessories” down the line. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More NERF deals below.



more…