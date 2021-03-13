Lowe’s discounts an 8-pack of solar LED path lights to under $2.50 each, today only

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering an 8-pack of Westinghouse Solar LED Path Lights for *$18.99* with no-cost delivery on orders of $45 or more. Free in-store pickup is also available. For comparison, this kit regularly fetches around $25 at Lowe’s and similar ones on Amazon can go for $40 or more, even after discounts. Now that spring is on the horizon, it’s likely you’ll start to head back outside more for grilling and other activities. These lights can easily illuminate a pathway so you, or future guests, know exactly where to walk. Built-in solar panels allow them to function with no battery changes or running wires. Rated 3.9/5 stars.



