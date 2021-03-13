Dodge cloud fees and privately store photos with SanDisk ibi, now $40 (New low, Save 56%)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk ibi 1TB Smart Photo Manager for *$39.99 shipped*. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If would prefer to sidestep cloud fees in favor of local storage, SanDisk ibi is here to save the day. It will privately hold photos and videos while also providing an easy way to share memories with family and friends. There’s 1TB of integrated internal storage which SanDisk touts as ready to hold “250,000+ photos or 100+ hours HD videos.” Plus, it could be a great plan for anyone who relies on unlimited Google Photos storage given the fact that it will be phased out soon. Rated 4/5 stars.



