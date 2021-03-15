TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more so from $175 (Save up to $135)

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for *$314.99 shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d normally pay $450, today’s offer amounts to $135 in savings, beats our previous mention by $45, and matches the all-time low set last in November.



TCL’s latest Android handset comes equipped with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and backs that with a built-in fingerprint reader, as well as expandable microSD card storage. Around back, there’s a quad camera array headlined by a 64MP sensor with hybrid auto focus and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 380 customers, and in our hands-on review, we found that this offers a “premium package at an affordable price tag.” Head below for more.



