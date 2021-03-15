Nordstrom Rack’s Converse Flash Sale offers deals from just $30: Sneakers, boots, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Converse Flash Sale that’s offering deals from just *$30*. Prices are as marked. You can find an array of deals on sneakers, boots, slides, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the All Star 70 Low Top Sneakers that are unisex, which means anyone can wear them. This style is currently marked down to *$50* and originally was priced at $85. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, and the rubber outsole adds traction, which is perfect for spring weather. I also love that they feature an all white canvas that’s versatile to pair with an array of outfits. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



