Apple Brags About iOS App Economy, Says It Supports 1.7 Million Jobs in Europe

While 2020 was a year we all want to forget as soon as possible, Apple explains it produced a major growth for the iOS app economy, as the number of jobs it ended up supporting in Europe increased to 1.7 million. Germany and France are each the home of over 250,000 jobs, Apple explains, with the 7 percent increase on the continent also generated a substantial revenue boost that reached even 22 percent in countries like the United Kingdom. Developers in this region, for example, generated no less than £3.6 billion ($5 billion), Apple says. Over 1.8 million apps in the App Store Needless to say, the company explains the iOS app ecosystem improved so much mostly thanks to certain app categories, such as learning, working out, and tools that allowed people to stay connected at a time when they were supposed to remain in their homes for obvious reasons. “Growth in the UK was driven by the innovations and breakthrough success of UK developers, whose a...