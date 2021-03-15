Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Aloha Switch case hits Amazon low at $14 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the official Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case and Screen Protector bundle for *$14.03 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, and still fetching as much from Nintendo, today’s offer is a few bucks below our previous mention, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Designed for Nintendo Switch consoles, the two-tone case features a light background on one side and a darker green/blue treatment on the other, as well as an Animal Crossing-style leaf print laid on top. It will keep your display and accessories safe by way of internal padding and a nice included screen protector as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.



