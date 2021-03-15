Microsoft Announces Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB5001478 for Insiders

Microsoft has shipped Windows 10 cumulative update KB5001478 to Windows Insiders, bringing the OS build number to 21332.1010. And while at the first glance the release of a new cumulative update is big news for users, this one is only supposed to let Microsoft test the servicing pipeline. So in other words, it doesn’t include any changes, so don’t get too excited about it if you’re in the Dev channel and this cumulative update shows up on Windows Update. Windows 10 build 21332 On the other hand, if you’re not already on build 21332, you should install it. And it’s all because it comes with some improvements for the news and interests experience, further refining this feature ahead of the big launch planned for later this year. “The news and interests flyout experience will now show two columns of content, making it easy to quickly glance over your feed of weather, headlines, money, and more,” Microsoft explained in the release notes of this bui...