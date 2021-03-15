More Than 1 in 3 Wearables Sold Last Year Came with an Apple Logo

New data shared by IDC shows that Apple remained the king of wearables in 2020, this time with a market share that’s totally impressive. The Cupertino-based tech giant secured no less than 34.1 percent of the wearable market, way ahead of second-placed Xiaomi, which controlled just 11.4 percent of the industry. Huawei was third with 9.8 percent, while Samsung and Fitbit were next in the charts. The now Google-owned activity tracking company fell to 2.9 percent share after its shipments dropped 18.8 percent from 15.9 million units. Fitbit therefore sold only 12.9 million units in 2020. Unsurprisingly, the device that dominated the market is the Apple Watch. “Apple led the market once again with 36.2% share of 4Q20 shipments. Its Watch shipments rose 45.6% thanks to the appeal of three models with different price points (Series 6, Watch SE, Series 3). Hearables shipments also surged during the qu...