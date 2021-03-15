These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all your gear, now priced from $95 (Save 27%)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE 55-inch L-Shaped Computer Desk for *$99.99 shipped*. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This stylish and reasonably-priced desk provides plenty of room for you to sprawl all of your devices out. A built-in monitor stand aims to help boost ergonomics by bringing your display up to eye level. The frame is comprised of steel and is said to be sturdy enough to uphold 110 pounds of weight. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another desk on sale that costs *$5 less* than this deal.



