Huawei to start charging Apple and Samsung for 5G patent royalties

Apple and Qualcomm waged war over patent royalties for many years, with Apple alleging Qualcomm was charging unfair rates for essential patents. The companies went to court with billions of dollars on the line, but ultimately reached an out-of-court settlement.



Now, it seems Apple will have another player at the negotiation table. Huawei is not just a maker of smartphones, it also owns the largest collection of 5G patents. And now it wants to start making money from them. Via Bloomberg, Huawei is beginning talks with Apple and Samsung to negotiate royalty rates.



