Beats Solo3 Headphones with Apple’s W1 chip fall to new 2021 low at $125 (Save 38%)

Amazon currently offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for* $124.95 shipped* in several styles. Down from the usual $200 going rate, which is what you’ll pay for other colors right now, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since December. Sure Beats Solo3 aren’t the latest headphones backed by Apple’s W1 chip or other in-house features, but for the price these are certainly worth a closer look. Alongside quick pairing, you’ll also benefit from 40-hour battery life that’s backed by a Fast Fuel feature for turning 5-minutes on the charger into 3-hours of listening. Over 25,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.



