Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet packs a detachable keyboard at new low of $222 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for *$222.09 shipped*. Having originally fetched $299, we’re more recently seen it trending around $280 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9, marking a new all-time low, and amounting to as much as 26% in savings. With a 10.1-inch touchscreen display at the center of the experience here, Lenovo mixes things up from other 2-in-1 Chromebooks by including a detachable keyboard cover. The Chromebook Duet also features 64GB of onboard storage, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor to power it all alongside a USB-C port. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.



