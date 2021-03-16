AVerMedia’s Live Gamer Mini is perfect for Twitch streaming or Zoom calls at $80 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini 1080p HDMI Capture Card for *$80 shipped*. Down from its list price of $130 and normal going rate of $100 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked there and comes within $10 of its all-time low. If you’re wanting to get into Twitch streaming from your Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or even gaming desktop, this is a must-have accessory. It can handle full 1080p HD capture at up to 60 FPS with a zero-lag pass-through port so that way you can send video on to your monitor or TV without worry about additional latency. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



