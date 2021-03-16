All-new Seinfeld Funko Pop! characters unveiled, pre-order now

Funko Pop! has taken the wraps off yet another iconic set of pop culture collectibles. Now you can pre-order your favorite Seinfeld Funko Pop! characters. That’s right, from Jerry to George and Kramer to Elaine you’ll find an abundance of options with high probability that at least one will resonate with you. Best of all, Funko Pop! hasn’t stopped there. Fans will find several variants of the main characters in addition to Yev Kassem, the legendary soup kitchen chef. Continue reading to see photos and learn more.



