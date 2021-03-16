Volt Information: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) _ Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.



The Orange, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were 8 cents per share.



The staffing services provider posted revenue of $218 million in the period.



In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.48. A year ago, they were trading at 90 cents.



