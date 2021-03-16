Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam drops to new low at just $18, today only

Today only, Lowe’s is offering the Samsung SmartThings Cam Indoor Security Camera for *$17.99* with no-cost in-store pickup. Free shipping is included on orders of $45 or more. For comparison, you’d normally pay up to $90 for this camera, it goes for $33 at Amazon, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $2, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll be able to enjoy a 1080p camera feed and 145-degree field-of-view with the lens and sensor here. Alongside that, there are built-in IR LEDs for night vision and 2-way audio so you can hold a conversation with whoever’s on the other side of the lens. Samsung provides free 24-hour cloud storage for up to four SmartThings cameras with no hub required. And, should you need more than that, you can subscribe to enjoy 30-day rolling storage. Rated 4/5 stars. Plus, you can learn more in our announcement coverage.



