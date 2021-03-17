Elon Musk turns down $1 million offer for an NFT of his tweet, saying it 'doesn't feel quite right'
Multi-billionaire and "Technoking" Elon Musk had a change of heart over his NFT, despite bids of up to $1.12 million.
"My offer to buy his tweet was a strategic move as well as just to laugh," said the high bidder.
After embracing bitcoin and Dogecoin, Elon Musk withdrew from plans to sell a tweet as a non-fungible token, or NFT, on Tuesday..