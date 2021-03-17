Radeon RX 6700 XT tested: 5 key things you need to know

The wait is over. Today, we can tell you what we think about AMD’s $480 Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, ahead of its March 18 launch date tomorrow. Our comprehensive Radeon RX 6700 XT review covers everything you need to know about the card, while our RDNA 2 deep dive explains the GPU architecture that powers it.



We know not everyone has the time (or the inclination) to parse thousands of words and dozens of performance graphs. Here are five key things you need to know about the Radeon RX 6700 XT, distilled from the long hours we’ve spent benchmarking the graphics card.



To read this article in full, please click here