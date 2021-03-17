Assumptions about hurricane season face winds of change

With named storms coming earlier and more often in warmer waters, some assumptions about the Atlantic hurricane season are being rethought.



For six straight years, Atlantic storms have been named in May, before the season even begins. On Wednesday, a special World Meteorological Organization committee will discuss whether the hurricane season should be moved a couple of weeks earlier. The National Hurricane Center has already decided to start issuing its routine tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic on May 15.



Meanwhile, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is recalculating just what constitutes an average hurricane season. If it follows the usual 30-year update model, the new “normal” season would have 19% more named storms and major hurricanes. And prominent hurricane experts want meteorologists to rethink how they warn people about wetter, nastier storms in a warming world.



“Climate change is real, and it is having an impact on tropical cyclones,” University of Albany atmospheric scientist Kristen Corbosiero said.



STARTING EARLIER



MIT hurricane researcher Kerry Emanuel said “this whole idea of hurricane season should be revisited."



During the past nine Atlantic hurricane seasons, seven tropical storms have formed between May 15 and the official June 1 start date. Those have killed at least 20 people, causing about $200 million in damage, according to the WMO. So the organization will discuss an earlier starting season and likely commission a study to figure out how to adopt one.



Last year, the hurricane center issued 36 “special” tropical weather outlooks before June 1, according to center spokesman Dennis Feltgen. Tropical Storms Arthur and Bertha both formed before June 1 near the Carolinas.



“The Atlantic hurricane season has...