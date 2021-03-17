Tacklife’s standing desk is the upgrade your home office deserves at a low of $210 (50% off)

Tack-life (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48-inch Electric Sit Stand Desk for *$209.99 shipped* with the code *94QV5XFO* at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re working from home, then it’s time you finally upgrade to a standing desk. I’ve been using one since 2018 and it’s a game-changer, for sure. This model features a 24- by 48-inch work area that is built to uphold anything you set on it. With a 176-pound weight capacity, it’s designed to handle your monitor, computer, accessories, and even a cat or two without breaking a sweat. Plus, this kit includes something I recommend for every standing desk: a motor that has programmable settings for easy height recall. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



more…