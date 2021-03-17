Intel mocks Apple by hiring the 'I'm a Mac' actor

Apple's former "I'm a Mac" dude now says MacBooks actually kind of suck now that they're not based on x86-chips. That's right: Actor Justin Long, who wrankled PC fans for years with Apple's catchy "I'm a Mac" commercials from the late 2000s, has turned on Macs.



The series of videos posted on Youtube punch the Mac platform over a lack of hardware diversity, touchscreens, and 2-in-1 capability. All that, plus invisible gaming capabilities and even the inability to run three monitors simultaneously. The videos even parody the same catchy jingles that Apple used in its commercials, which Steve Job's once deemed too funny at one point.



