Green Deals: Flo by Moen Smart Water Valve helps you conserve water usage at $100 off, more

Amazon offers the Flo by Moen Smart Water Valve for *$399.98 shipped*. Also at Home Depot and direct. You’d normally spend $500 for this model and today’s deal comes within $50 of its all-time low. You’ll find that this unique smart home device goes on your water line to track usage and make sure that you’re conserving water wherever possible. There’s also built-in leak detection to ensure your home is safe from potential dangers, which can be crucial if you’re in a northern state that gets cold in the winter. The built-in Wi-Fi allows a smartphone app to be able to track usage and see how it changes your bills, while also sending push notifications if there are irregularities noticed. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in both our hands-on review as well as announcement coverage.



