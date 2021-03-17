Banish your aging office chair with this sleek replacement at under $55 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the SMUGDESK Mid-Back Office Chair for *$54.92 shipped*. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If your current office chair has seen better days, now’s a great time to refresh your setup with a new one. This solution boasts a sleek white and gray appearance with an adjustable height, swiveling design, and more. All tools and parts needed for assembly are included, helping ensure you can have it up and running in no time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



