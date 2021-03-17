Outfit your gaming setup with this RGB mechanical keyboard at under $20 on Amazon

PictekDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Full-sized RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for *$19.89 Prime shipped* with the code *SRGW4DPC* and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $10 from its normal going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, beats the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon by around $0.50. If you’re after an upgrade for your gaming setup, this is a great way to do that without breaking the bank. You’ll find blue-style switches here that deliver a satisfying click, which is my preferred model. There’s RGB lighting available as well, making it the perfect addition to any battle station. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



more…