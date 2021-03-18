WhatsApp Officially Waves Goodbye to the iPhone 4S

WhatsApp has officially released a new update for iOS, and while the big news should be the new features that such a new version could bring, the whole thing this time comes down to the operating systems supported by the messaging app. The latest version of WhatsApp no longer runs on iOS 9, which means the Facebook-owned company is officially dropping support for one very popular though rarely used iPhone. iPhone 4S, whose latest update was iOS 9, is therefore no longer getting any new WhatsApp versions, with the app to obviously stop working at some point in the coming months when an update would be required. The main iPhone 4 is no longer supported either, as the last version of iOS available for this device was iOS 7. According to the official WhatsApp support page, the messaging app requires iOS 10 and newer for iPhones, as well as Androi...