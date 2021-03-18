GAP’s Friends and Family Event takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

GAP Friends and Family Event takes* 40% off *sitewide and *extra 10% off* your purchase with promo code *FAMILY* at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on jeans, shorts, shoes, t-shirts, dresses, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Slim Canvas Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to *$27*. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $50. This style is great for casual events or workouts alike. They’re lightweight, sweat-wicking, stylish, and versatile. You can also choose from seven great color options and the drawstring waist allows you to get a perfect fit. With over 120 reviews from GAP customers, they’re rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



