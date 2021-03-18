Disco Elysium The Final Cut Finally Has a Release Date

The highly-anticipated Final Cut version of critically-acclaimed RPG Disco Elysium finally has a release date. Developer ZA/UM has just announced Disco Elysium The Final Cut is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Google Stadia on March 30, 2021. More importantly, all owners of the original game will be able to upgrade to The Final Cut at no extra cost when it launches later this month. The most important change included in The Final Cut is the addition of full English voiceover, but the improvements don't stop here. The final folks at ZA/UM revealed that they have added a ton of new animations, new political vision quests, as well as new characters for players to meet. Also, Disco Elysium The Final Cut features full controller support, new cutscenes, new clothes, and expanded language options. Those who've already played the original will be happy to know that in Disco Elysium The Final Cut they will be able to explore unseen areas, encounter an expande...