ASICS Winter Clearance Event offers deals from $5: Running shoes, apparel, more

ASICS Winter Clearance Event offers deals from *$5* and* up to 75% off*. Prices are as marked. Get running with deals on shoes, apparel, accessories, and more to boost your spring outings. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the GEL-Kayano 26 Running Shoes for men. This style is currently marked down to *$120*, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes are highly cushioned to promote comfort as well as flexible to give you a natural-like feel. You can choose from several fun color options and they’re also available in a women’s style too, for the same price. Plus, with over 4,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars from ASICS customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the latest Nike Flash Sale here.



more…