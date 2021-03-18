This 200-mile OTA antenna is a #1 new release at Amazon, now just $10

Blue Light Inc. (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the BEFORE 200-mile Indoor OTA HDTV Antenna for *$9.99 Prime shipped* with the code *50ONZ7I6* at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Given that many cable and streaming companies are upping their costs, you might be interested in cutting your monthly outgo by ditching those services. This antenna can be used inside of your home, making installation super simple. It reaches up to 200-miles away when provided with ample power, and this allows you to watch nearly any over-the-air content that you could want. Unsure what channels are near you? Well, AntennaWeb will show you exactly what you can reach with this 200-mile antenna. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon.



