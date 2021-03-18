Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories fall to Amazon lows from $40 (Save up to 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper Edition Gaming Keyboard for *$59.99 shipped*. Having dropped from $100, today’s offer saves you 40%, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low. Star Wars fans looking to elevate their battlestations are sure to appreciate the Galactic Empire theming on here with a slick white and black Stormtrooper design. You’ll still find all of the usual features from the standard BlackWidow Lite, like fully programable macro support, individually backlit keys with Razer Orange switches, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,400 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more Star Wars-themed Razer accessories from *$40*.



