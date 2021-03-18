Square Enix Announces New Life Is Strange Game Coming Out in Fall 2021

True Colors is the new installment in the Life is Strange saga, Square Enix announced earlier today. The game is slated for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam), and Google Stadia on September 10, 2021. Developed by studio Deck Nine Games, Life is Strange: True Colors has been in development since 2017. The game focuses on the people living in Haven Springs, as players step into the shoes of Alex Chen, a girl who has long suppressed her “curse:” the psychic power of Empathy, a supernatural ability that allows her to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others. Alex is trying to uncover the dark secrets she believes are surrounding the tragic death of her brother. The game will feature licensed songs from Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Gabrielle Aplin, and many more. “It has been such an honor to return ...