iPhone 11 Pro goes FREE at Verizon with bundled $250 credit

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for* FREE* when you activate a new line on its Unlimited Plan. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll also score a *$250* credit when switching from another carrier. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date and amounts to as much as $1,249 in savings with the added credit and savings from the handset, which will be applied at monthly bill credits.



Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 11 Pro delivers a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip and comes backed by 64GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a triple camera array headlined by a 12MP sensor. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and all-day battery life. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



more…