This 4K action camera is perfect for capturing spring and summer memories at $50 on Amazon

Victure Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4K Action Camera for *$49.99 shipped*. *Note: *To redeem the discounted price, you’ll need to hover over the “Extra Savings” area on the page and click “Clip Coupon.” Down from its $76 to $80 going rate, this saves you up to $30 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. With native 4K50 recording, it can also capture 1440p60, 1080p60, and even 720p120 for a multitude of options. It also comes with a remote control so you can easily take videos or photos from up to 10M away from the camera. Plus, you’ll also find a waterproof case that can withstand up to 40M depths. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



