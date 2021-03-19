How to make your PC take the Steam Hardware Survey

You hang up on phone surveys and pretend no one is home when a government census taker rings the door bell, but god forbid if your gaming PC doesn’t get counted in Valve’s important Steam Hardware Survey.



And why not? As the pulse of the world’s largest gaming store, you want your hardware to count if it helps tell developers they need to make games that support 16-core CPUs and ultrawide screens.



While there’s definitely reason to question whether the Steam Hardware Survey is truly a random sample of hardware—as Jarred Walton of Tom’s Hardware notes here and Extreme Tech’s Joel Hruska talks about here—even worse is not to be counted at all.



