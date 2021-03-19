Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-thirty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days. Microsoft's Store for Business and Education will only offer free apps from April 14, 2021 onward. The latest cumulative updates for Windows 10 have caused printing issues on some devices. Microsoft did release a workaround and an out-of-band patch, but it appears, that the issues are not resolved completely yet. As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good,… [Continue Reading]