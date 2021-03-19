Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pavilion, Kingdom Rush HD, Rogue Hearts, more
It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Apple just launched a new movie sale to keep you entertained this weekend and you can now score up to *$300 off *its Series 5 smartwatches. But for now we are turning our attention to this morning’s most notable price drops on games and apps. Highlights include titles like Pavilion: Touch Edition, Toca Life: Office, Kingdom Rush HD, Rogue Hearts, and more. Check out these ongoing Parallels Desktop 16 offers, then head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.
