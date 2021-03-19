Save 20% on Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 docks on sale from $104

AnkerDirect via Amazon currently offers its PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for *$219.99 shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $250 going rate, today’s offer saves you $30, comes within $10 of our previous mention, and marks the third-best discount to date. This 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock expands the I/O of your Mac with a single cable. On top of sending 85W of power passthrough to your machine, it’ll also yield a 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-C slots, four USB-A ports, and SD card readers. Over 505 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.



more…