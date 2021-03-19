OnePlus Watch Render Leaks Ahead of March 23 Launch

OnePlus has already confirmed that it’s working on a smartwatch, and a render that made the web this week provides us with an early look at the device ahead of the March 23 launch. The image, which comes via @UnboxTherapy on Twitter, shows that the OnePlus Watch will indeed use a circular design, so it’ll look like a traditional watch, which in turn should make it rather comfortable. The device will feature two side buttons on the right and come with a silicone band, which at the first glance suggests the smartwatch would pack several health and activity features. Judging by the face enabled in this screenshot, the watch would also allow step tracking and possible other real-time monitoring, and most likely, it’ll support plenty of other faces too. Not running Wear OS The OnePlus CEO confirmed recently that the OnePlus Watch wouldn’t run Wear OS, but a proprietary operatin...