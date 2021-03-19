LG’s 8-core Gram laptop sports 14.5-hour battery life + FREE Office 365 at a new low of $100 off

Amazon is offering the all-new LG Gram Laptop with 2.0GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/256GB for *$999.99 shipped*. Down from its $1,100 list price, this is the first discount that we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS display, this laptop is perfect for on-the-go working. The 8-core Ryzen 7 processor delivers ample power for anything you throw at it. Even with its ultra-thin design, LG managed to pack up to 14.5-hours of usage on a single charge here. Plus, you’ll get 1-year of Office 365 for FREE with your purchase, adding an additional $60 in value to today’s deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



