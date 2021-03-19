H&M Easter Home Collection offers pricing from just $3: pillows, curtains, more

H&M wants to help you get your home ready for Easter with stylish table settings, pillow covers, baskets, and much more. H&M also features budget-friendly prices with rates starting at just *$3 *and ranging up to *$70*. With Easter right around the corner, this is a great way to brighten up your home to get it ready for spring. Plus, H&M offers free delivery on orders exceeding $40 or more. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks from the H&M Easter Collection. Also, be sure to check out our guide to Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest in-house brand VRST with tons of great styles for men.



more…