News24.com | 7.2-magnitude quake off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued

Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory on Saturday, after a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast.Full Article
Guatemala’s Pacaya Volcano continues to increase its eruptive activity, filmed on Wednesday (March 10).
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit northeast regions of Japan, including Miyagi and Fukushima on Saturday, February 13 at around 23:08..
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Granada, Spain on Tuesday, January 26. Residents evacuated outside after they felt shake. Footage..