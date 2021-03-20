SanDisk’s USB-C 32GB Flash Drive returns to second-best price of $8.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 32GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive for *$8.49 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s nearly 20% off what it’s been averaging there and marks a return to the second-best price we have tracked. For those in need of a way to get files from A to B without having to get the cloud involved, this SanDisk drive is on sale and ready to work. Since it implements USB-C, this solution is ready to work on everything from MacBooks to iPad Pro, Android smartphones, and the list goes on. You can anticipate file transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, helping keep wait times to a minimum. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



