Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB5001618 Released for Insiders

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 cumulative update for Windows insiders, and this time, it is aimed at users enrolled in the Dev channel. Worth knowing from the very beginning, however, is that cumulative update KB5001618 doesn’t include any new feature, and while it includes the OS build number to 21337.1010, it’s only supposed to help Microsoft “test our servicing pipeline.” So in other words, Microsoft just wants to make sure servicing Windows via Windows Update is working as planned, so while you’re still recommended to get this update, don’t expect any change after the installation. Windows 10 build 21337 On the other hand, Windows 10 build 21337 comes with several important improvements, including support for changing the wallpaper of each virtual desktop. “Virtual Desktops help you cognitively separate different tasks on your PC, including helping to create work-life separation. They can be swapped into view, letting you shift your...