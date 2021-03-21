Fire TV Cube delivers 4K HDR playback with Disney+ and more at $100 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering its Fire TV Cube Streaming Media Player for *$99.99 shipped*. Down from its usual $120 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the lowest price since early December and marks the third-best discount to date. Fire TV Cube brings an always on Alexa experience to your home theater centered around 4K HDR playback. You’ll of course get access to a variety of streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, Prime video, and Disney+, alongside an Alexa-enabled Voice remote to easily pull up content. There’s also built-in IR blaster features for turning on soundbars and other gear in your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 41,000 customers. Head below for more.



