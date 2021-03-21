Powerbeats Pro see rare drop to $168 in all styles (Save 33%), more from $60

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Beats headphones starting at *$59.99 with free shipping* for Prime members, otherwise delivery will run you $6. Headlining is the Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earphones in a variety of colors for *$167.99*. Down from the normally up to $249 going rate, you’ll pay $200 at Amazon for select styles right now. Today’s offer is a rare chance to score the entire collection of earbud colorways on sale, comes within $18 of the all-time low, and is one of the best discounts to date.



Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 49,000 customers at Amazon has left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.



