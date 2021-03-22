Amazon best-selling car vacuum cleaning bundle just dropped to $28 (Reg. up to $45)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day Orythia (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner bundle for *$27.98 shipped*. Regularly between $35 and $45, today’s offer is as much as 38% or $17 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This particularly well-rated bundle is an Amazon best-seller and is ideal for getting out to clean the car this spring. It might not be the most powerful option out there in terms of suction, but for casual clean-ups it is worth a look. Alongside the handheld vacuum, it includes three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying/storage bag, a filter cleaning brush and a spare HEPA filter. The 16-foot power cord connects to your 12V car outlet and the whole package carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 122,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



