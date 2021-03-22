Three billion spoofed emails sent each day

A new report looking at trends in DMARC adoption shows that while take up of the identity verification technology is increasing, three billion messages per day are still spoofing the sender's identity. The study from Valimail shows that email remains a favourite attack route, implicated in over 90 percent of all cyberattacks with the pandemic providing a new focus. "Privacy laws already exist in Europe and parts of the United States, and if a company does any business in those areas, a DMARC policy at enforcement is essential," says Alexander García-Tobar, CEO and co-founder of Valimail. "DMARC is not going… [Continue Reading]