New Hori Split Pad Pro receives Monster Hunter Rise treatment, overhauls your Nintendo Switch

The upcoming release of Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch has led to yet another Hori Split Pad Pro variant. A Monster Hunter Rise-inspired unit pays homage to the series with a colorful style, game logo, and standout font selection. As with all other variants, this unit wraps your Nintendo Switch in a full-size controller. It’s more ergonomic and arguably easier to use than Nintendo’s bundled Joy-Con controllers. Continue reading to learn more.



more…